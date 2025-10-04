Niger Govt, UNICEF, WHO Engage Journalists On Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

As part of efforts to combat diseases and safeguard future generations, the Niger State government has engaged stakeholders including media practitioners in the bid to rollout the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine.

This is as the State Governor, Mohammad Umaru Bago, officially endorsed the campaign in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO) GAVI and other development partners.

Governor Bago while emphasizing the implications of measles and rubella, affirmed the safety and efficacy of the MR vaccine, adding that it provides essential protection against both diseases.

He then reiterated his administration’s commitment to the health and well-being of citizens, particularly children, by ensuring that there is MR vaccine at all healthcare facilities across the state.

Speaking at a Media Dialogue which was put together in collaboration with the UNICEF, W.H.O, GAVI and other partners in Minna, the Incident Manager of the Niger State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Dr. Fatima Ibrahim said the MR vaccine is another vital step toward enhancing public health.

She highlighted the country’s pivotal moment, saying it’s prepared to incorporate the Measles-Rubella vaccine into the national immunization schedule, saying “For rubella poses serious risks during pregnancy, leading to lifelong complications for affected infants.

“With the introduction of the Measles-Rubella vaccine, we now have an additional, powerful tool to combat these diseases and safeguard future generations”.

The MR vaccine, she noted, is safe, government-funded, and free for all eligible children aged 9 months to 14 years.

Dr. Fatima Ibrahim then emphasized the critical role of media in the campaign especially in the area of awareness and sensitization.

Speaking during her remarks, the Chief of Kaduna Field Office, Dr Gerida Birukila represented by UNICEF Health Specialist, Dr Ahmed Tsofo, said the media has a critical role to play in the campaign for MR Vaccine.

According to Dr. Birukila “your voice can break down myths and misinformation. Your platforms can build trust in public health and you can make vaccination not just a medical necessity but a parental duty and a community value proudly upheld.”

She further asked the Media to help in Mobilizing parents, caregivers and communities—so that immunization days are seen not as routine, but as moments of protection and demonstration of care.

While urging the media to Counter myths and disinformation—with facts and data delivered in clear, relatable language, Dr Birukila appealed to practitioners to amplify accurate information—so that parents know vaccines are safe, effective, paid for by the governments and provided at no additional charge.