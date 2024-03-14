Niger Govt To Revisit Abandoned 82km Minna-Bida Road

Motorists and commuters along the Minna-Bida road will now heave a sigh of relief as the Niger State government has announced the official groundbreaking for the 82-kilometre Road project.

It would be noted that the road had been deplorable for over a decade as the road according to findings is a major economic corridor and is expected to boost industrialization.

The reconstruction, upgrading and dualization of Minna-Bida Road received the boost as the 3 pre-qualified and shortlisted Companies submitted their financial bids for the Project at the New Niger Office, Minna.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the New Niger Development Project, Abubakar Mustapha Bida, the groundbreaking is slated for 2nd April 2024.

The companies are Triacta Nigeria Limited, CGC Nigeria Limited and Arab Contractors respectively as all the due processes have been completed.

The project according to the Chairman is among the key development objectives of the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration, and a key success factor for the State’s Agricultural Revolution drive, as it will facilitate the prompt evacuation and movement of agricultural produces in Niger State.

The Pre-qualification documents were issued to the interested Applicants after the publication of the Specific Procurement Notice as the road will eventually become the longest dual carriage in the state.

A total of Eleven (11) companies submitted their interest and the opening was conducted on the 14th of March 2023, as indicated in the specific procurement notice and the Bid Data Sheet, in the presence of Applicants who chose to attend.

Consequently, after the evaluation processes, sequel to all standard procedures, five Companies were issued with No Objection Report including; Triacta Nigeria Limited, CGC Nigeria Limited, Arab Contractors O.A Nigeria Ltd/ Arab Contractors O.A Co. (Egypt) (JV), China Communication Construction Company Nigeria Limited (CCCCNL) and Hitech Construction Company Limited/ ITB Nigeria Limited (JV).

The companies were invited to submit their financial bids on 30th January 2024, followed by the opening of Financial Bids at the New Niger Office.

However, the remaining Two (2) Companies were unable to meet up at the time of submission, just as the companies are expected to receive their Award Letters on the 1st of April 2024, before the official contract signing.