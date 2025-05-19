Niger Govt To LGA, Wards: Don’t Borrow From Banks to Execute Projects

Share

The Niger State Government has warned Ward Development Project (WDP) committees in the 274 wards against taking bank loans to execute any projects.

The Commissioner for Rural and Community Development Phallalu Bako handed the warning during a sensitisation visits to the palaces of the Etsu Nupe, Emir of Borgu and Emir of Kagara Emirate.

He warned that the government would sanction any ward committee that obtains bank loans to argument the monthly allocation to its ward.

The Steering WDP Committee chairman said the essence of the WDP was to allow each community decide and execute projects according to its needs.

The commissioner appealed to traditional rulers and stakeholders to collaborate with the various ward committees to ensure the prudent utilisation of the funds made available to them.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Emir of Borgu, Muhammad Dantoro; and the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Attahiru Gunna promised to work closely with the ward development committees to achieve the desired objectives.

