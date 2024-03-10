Niger Govt Speaks On Renaming Minna Airport After Tinubu

…President Tinubu to commission agricultural equipment

Niger State government on Sunday disclosed that the renovated Minna international airport will be renamed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Cargo Airport following his contributions to the state.

It would be recalled that the Minna International Airport renamed Mallam Abubakar Imam Airport as contained in a memo directed to all Head of Operations of FAAN and titled “Naming of Federal Airports in favour of prominent Nigerians” by the Federal Ministry of Aviation dated June 1, 2023.

While addressing journalists on Sunday at the press gallery in the government house, Commissioner of Industries, Trade and Investment, Aminu Suleiman Takuma said, the renovated Airport will serve as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The commissioner who was represented by a member of the committee who is also Special Adviser to Governor Umaru Bago on Governance and Reforms, Dr. Isah Adamu said we are renaming the Airport after Tinubu and to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Cargo airport following his contributions so far in the state.

Speaking earlier, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman disclosed that all necessary arrangements have been put in place by the state to welcome President Tinubu for the commissioning of the remodelled and upgraded terminal at the Minna International Airport.

She added that “the terminal is now ready for commissioning, offering an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport given the State’s proximity to the nation’s capital.”

Hon. Binta said further that President Tinubu will commission various categories of sophisticated agricultural mechanization equipment procured by the Umaru Bago-led government.

According to her “the acquisitions align with our shared goal of achieving food security and supporting the national agenda of both the federal and state governments.”

Speaking also, Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Musa Salihu Bosso stated that no fewer than 500 tractors are on ground out of 10,000, while 200 power tillers on ground out of 1,000.

“We have 6 harvesters on ground out of 1,000 anticipated, however, planters are yet to arrive”, he disclosed.