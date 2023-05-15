New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Niger Govt Set…

Niger Govt Set To Establish Nutrition Department In MDAs

Niger State Head of Service (HoS), Hajia Salamatu Abubakar, has expressed the state government’s commitment to the establishment of nutrition department in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state civil service.

She stated this during a breakfast meeting with the permanent secretariat of line ministries organised by the Civil Society on Scaling Up for Nutrition (CS-SUNN) in Minna. She said her office will map out strategies that would create the department in no distant time to enhance proper coordination of nutrition activities in the state.

According to her, “We will come up with a paper and present it before the governor for commitment and we will do the scale up.”V

Read Previous

Stop Ridiculing My Throne, Obong Of Calabar Tells Subjects
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu Visits Guinness Record Cooking Contest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023