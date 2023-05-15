Niger Govt Set To Establish Nutrition Department In MDAs

Niger State Head of Service (HoS), Hajia Salamatu Abubakar, has expressed the state government’s commitment to the establishment of nutrition department in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state civil service.

She stated this during a breakfast meeting with the permanent secretariat of line ministries organised by the Civil Society on Scaling Up for Nutrition (CS-SUNN) in Minna. She said her office will map out strategies that would create the department in no distant time to enhance proper coordination of nutrition activities in the state.

According to her, “We will come up with a paper and present it before the governor for commitment and we will do the scale up.”V