Niger Govt, Russian Varsity Partner To Enhance Multi-Billion Naira Mining Sector

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has embarked on a strategic visit to St. Petersburg Mining University in Russia in a bid to enhance the State’s multi-billion naira mining sector.

The governor’s visit aimed to explore collaborative opportunities that would boost the development of the state’s natural resources and improve technical capacity in the mining industry.

During the visit, Governor Bago held high-level discussions with university officials on potential partnerships in education, research, and technical support.

These efforts align with the state’s long-term vision of leveraging education and international collaborations to promote sustainable development and economic resilience.

He emphasized the importance of equipping Niger State’s workforce with modern skills in mining-related disciplines and solicited the university’s support in training students and professionals, as well as in joint research and development initiatives to enhance mineral exploration and improve mining techniques.

Governor Bago also revealed plans to send an executive bill titled “Responsible Mining” to the Niger State House of Assembly.

The proposed legislation aims to regulate mining operations within the state, ensure sustainable practices, and improve oversight.

According to him, the partnership will also provide technical assistance to improve operational efficiency, ensure environmental sustainability, and strengthen safety management in mining activities.

He noted that this collaborative effort is expected to significantly contribute to job creation, boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and enhance the overall economic outlook of Niger State.

St. Petersburg Mining University, renowned globally for its excellence in mining and natural resources education, presents a promising partner in this endeavor.

The university’s expertise in mining technology, safety, and environmental management aligns with Niger State’s commitment to reforming and professionalizing its mining sector.

