Niger Govt, Police, CSOs Vow To Jail 40-Year-Old Serial Rapist

After being previously arrested and released in 2025 for assaulting a minor, the Niger State Government, State Police Command, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have vowed to ensure that suspected serial rapist Jafar Mohammed spends a long time in jail for attempting to rape three underage girls in an uncompleted building.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday during a meeting with the Global Promoters for Community Initiatives, the implementers of SCAPAGBV 3.0, supported by the Nigeria Women Trust Fund and led by Project Director Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Kuta, said the suspect had been involved in similar cases but was granted bail, even though the offence is not bailable.

According to her, “I have notified His Excellency Governor Mohammed Bago, who ordered that the suspect be handed over to the Commissioner of Police at the state police headquarters in Minna.”

She explained: “On February 11, 2026, I received a phone call from a volunteer social worker, Mallam Hussaini, informing me of a man caught with three minor girls in an uncompleted building. The girls were between five and seven years old.

“The main issue is that the man had been caught before for the same offence, yet he was released. He has returned and attempted the same crime. Last time, he was released even though he was caught red-handed.

“If the case is not closely monitored, he could be released again. I immediately made calls and instructed that he be sent to Minna because if left in Kontagora, the case could be manipulated.”

Hajia Kuta said the suspect lured the minors with candies, but one of the girls raised an alarm, attracting passersby and neighbours, which led to their rescue.

She added: “The three minors were playing when the man approached them, promising to buy them sweets. He took them to an uncompleted building. Luckily, one of the girls escaped through a small opening and alerted her grandmother.

“When they arrived at the building, they found the other two girls—one of whom was naked and lying on the floor, and the other partially dressed. Because of the third girl’s quick escape, the man could not succeed in his assault but attempted to penetrate one of the girls before being caught.

“He was initially lynched by residents but was rescued and handed over to the Police Area Command. I then contacted His Excellency Mohammed Bago, who instructed that the man be sent to Minna for proper legal action.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has urged courts to expedite cases of sexual defilement against minors, emphasizing that individuals like Jafar Mohammed should not be allowed to roam freely or access women and girls.

Project Coordinator Olasukanmi Kalejaiye assured that the GPCI would support efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command said it would do everything possible to ensure the suspect is jailed after his earlier release.

According to Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, Jafar Mohammed, also known as Danlami, about 40 years old, was arrested in Sabon Gari, Kontagora, in an uncompleted building with three young girls aged between five and seven.

Abiodun disclosed that the girls were rescued and the suspect transferred to the State CID in Minna for further investigation and medical examination.

The police spokesman recalled that the suspect was previously arrested last year for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Kontagora, investigated, and charged to court, but was discharged under unclear circumstances.

He said: “Here we are again, and he attempted a similar offence. Thankfully, he has been arrested, and he is now in court for prosecution.”

SP Abiodun called on the judiciary to ensure diligent prosecution, stressing that adequate punishment of offenders will serve as a deterrent to others.