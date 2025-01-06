Niger Govt Pledges To Sustain Support For NAF

Share

Niger State Governor Mohammed UmaruBago has reiterated the commitment of his administration in supporting the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in discharging its mandate.

Umaru-Bago gave the assurance during the 2024 Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA), organised by the 013 Quick Response Force of NAF in Minna yesterday.

The governor represented by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mohammed Bello, acknowledged the efforts of the NAF in combating insecurity in the state.

He said the bravery, selflessness and patriotism shown by personnel of NAFin the fight against bandits in the state and nationwide remain a source of inspiration to the populace.

Umaru-Bago reassured that his administration would continue to support and collaborate with the NAF and other security agencies by providing the necessary resources and infrastructure to enhance their effectiveness.

Earlier, the Commander 013 Quick Response Force, Group Captain Austine Idoko who reflected on 2024 operational activities of the force, said their efforts have yielded positive results.

