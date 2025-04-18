Niger Govt, Overland Airways Partner To Launch Flights From Minna

Share

Niger State Government has announced a partnership with Overland Airways Limited to begin scheduled flight operations from the newly inaugurated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna.

A statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Overland Airways, Edward Boyo, revealed that flights will commence Wednesday, April 23, 2025, connecting Minna to Abuja and Lagos.

According to Boyo, this achievement is a result of the visionary leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and the strategic efforts of the New Niger Development Project (NNDP) and New Niger Aviation (NNA), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to manage and enhance the aviation ecosystem in the State.

Boyo emphasized that the partnership with Overland Airways, Nigeria’s longest-serving private domestic airline marks a key milestone in Governor Bago’s infrastructural development agenda and aims to position Niger State as a regional hub for investment, trade, and tourism.

“We are honoured to be the launch airline for this historic route. This service underscores our commitment to expanding connectivity across Nigeria and partnering with visionary governments like Niger State to bring growth closer to the people,” he said.

He commended Governor Bago and the NNA team for their bold and transformational move.

Earlier, the Chief Operating Officer of NNA, Liman Katamba Kutigi, said, “This launch is more than just an air route, it’s a bridge to opportunity.

“By partnering with Overland Airways, we are setting a new standard in regional air connectivity, with safety, reliability, and economic impact at the center.”

He added that this is the beginning of a broader agenda to transform Niger State into a key player in Nigeria’s aviation and logistics sector.

