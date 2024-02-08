Niger Govt Orders Release Of 25 Female Protesters

…apologize to families

Niger government has on Thursday ordered the release of the initiator of Minna protest on foodstuffs price increment Aisha Jibrin and twenty four others.

It should be recalled that the protest against hike in prices of foodstuffs erupted in Minna metropolis where the protesters mobilized themselves, blocked the ever busy Minna-Bida road and Kpakungu roundabout.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Binta Mamman said the state government after conducting its findings had exonerated the 57 year old mastermind of the riot of any wrong.

Recall the State Police had on Wednesday issued a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, PRO, Wasiu Abiodun of the arrest of Aisha and 24 others over alleged major obstruction on the highway and deprived motorists, travellers and other road users from gaining access to attend to their lawful businesses.

According to the Commissioner, “all of those arrested by the police along with the initiator, Aisha Jibrin have been released on bail. We apologize to the family of Aisha and others for the arrest”.

She also stated the State Government is concerned about the sufferings of residents of the State, adding that the Governor Mohammed Umar Bago led administration is not resting on it’s oars as drastic measures would soon be adopted in addressing their plights.

The commissioner stated, “as a government, we feel their pains. The state government is aware of the hardships the people are going through. On the day of the protest, the State Governor at our Council meeting was talking about looking for solution to the issue, when a distressed call came about the violent protest and took law into their hands”

“He immediately sent the Deputy Governor to the scene in order to calm the situation, but the rioting crowd turned violent. The protesters embarked upon the protest without seeking the permission of the police. And, since it turned violent, those responsible had to be arrested”.

