Niger Govt Moves To Curb Youth Violence, Targets Distinctive Hairstyles

The Niger State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling youth-related violence in Minna, the State capital, by enforcing an executive order targeting a specific hairstyle associated with emerging violent groups.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman, the administration of Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago emphasized that the directive is aimed at curbing the activities of nefarious youth gangs suspected of being involved in criminal acts across the city.

According to Mamman, the order is not a blanket ban on hairstyles but a targeted measure informed by intelligence reports, which indicate that a particular dreadlock style—worn only at the front with the back shaved—has become a signature look for certain disruptive groups operating in Minna.

“This is not a blanket criminalization of hairstyles,” she clarified.

“It is a preventive measure informed by intelligence and ongoing trends. The aim is to dismantle the formation and spread of these emerging groups before they become deeply rooted in the State.”

Governor Bago had earlier issued a directive to security agencies to arrest and shave the hair of any youth found sporting this particular hairstyle, which authorities believe is being used to foster group identity akin to cultism.

“The security agencies are familiar with the individuals in question—they often move in droves and exhibit violent tendencies,” Mamman said.

The commissioner also addressed the recently imposed curfew in the state, clarifying that it applies only to motorcycle and tricycle operators, not to the general public.

She emphasized that the measure was necessary to restrict the mobility of suspected gang members who have used these modes of transport to commit crimes and evade capture.

“These groups are made up of young boys, aged between 13 and 22, who exploit the speed and flexibility of motorcycles and tricycles to conduct attacks and quickly escape from law enforcement,” Mamman stated.

She acknowledged the inconvenience the curfew may cause to law-abiding citizens but appealed for public understanding, stressing that the state’s top priority is the safety of lives and property.

“Governor Bago is deeply concerned about the growing insecurity in parts of Minna,” she added.

“We have witnessed an increase in maiming, violent attacks, and loss of lives at the hands of these miscreants, who brandish dangerous weapons openly and operate with impunity.”

Mamman called on residents of Niger State to support the government’s efforts, assuring them that these measures are part of a broader strategy to restore order and ensure long-term peace.

“This is not a punitive action,” she reiterated. “It is a necessary step to protect the people. If these elements are not curtailed now, they will only become bolder and more dangerous.”

Security agencies have reportedly been directed to closely monitor individuals matching the targeted description, while efforts continue to identify and dismantle the networks behind the recent violence.

