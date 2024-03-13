Niger Govt May Sanction, Dump AEDC Over Poor Electricity Supply

…As Assembly summons regional manager

Niger State government have resolved to put an end to the incessant epileptic power supply across the state, as the state House of Assembly has summoned the regional manager of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to explain the reason behind the current epileptic power supply.

The House yesterday threatened to compel the state government to pull the state out of areas covered by the AEDC and join another Disco.

It should be noted that most parts of the state have been thrown into darkness for over a month.

The lawmakers’ decision followed a motion by the member representing Bida II Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Haruna, asking the House to invite the regional manager to appear before it to explain the deteriorating power situation in the state.

As a result of the motion which was overwhelmingly and unanimously supported by the lawmakers, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji directed the Clerk of the House to immediately write a letter inviting the regional manager of the AEDC, the state Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy and other stakeholders in the electricity sector to appear before the House on Tuesday next week.

He described the services being offered by the distribution company as unacceptable and warned that if nothing is done to improve the situation the House will not hesitate to compel the state government to pull out of AEDC-controlled states.

While expressing dismay over the poor electricity supply to the state, he pointed out that since the so-called privatization of the then Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) it has failed to perform to expectations.

The Speaker said that the current situation is worse than before the power sector was privatized, adding “The performance of the AEDC has not anyway justified why the sector was privatized. The company has not added any value to the electricity supply in the country.

“Despite the fact that the sector was said to have been privatized, consumers are made to provide everything including transformers, and electricity poles among others before they can have access to it. They (AEDC) have failed in its entirety to provide the services required of them.

“The House may be forced to ask the state government to pull Niger State out of states being covered by the distribution company if the situation persists.

“This issue of epileptic electricity supply must be addressed, it is no longer acceptable, we need explanations because small businesses that are key to the economic growth of any society is dying here in Niger state.

“We are host to four hydroelectricity dams in the country, yet we can not enjoy 12 hours of electricity supply in a day. This is quite unfortunate for our state. As lawmakers, we are the eyes of the people and we will continue to speak for them”.