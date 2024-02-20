Niger Govt, Labour Meet To Avert Indefinite Strike

Niger State Government on Tuesday hold a closed-door meeting with the state National Labour Congress (NLC) to avert an indefinite strike scheduled for Wednesday, February 21.

While making this disclosure in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman explained that the present administration had enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Organized Labour.

He explained that in furtherance of the understanding, the Government of Niger State today Tuesday 20th February 2024 invited Organized Labour to a meeting by 2 pm “and we are hoping to receive their cooperation in this regard.

“We appreciate the position of Organized Labour on certain contentious matters and assure the public, particularly the Civil Servants and the Organized Labour of our readiness to dialogue and amicably address demands of Labour in the best interest of the State.

“The Government is disposed to continuous discussion with the Organized Labour”.

In the statement signed by the Information Officer Lawal Tanko, the SSG assured the general public that the administration of Farmer Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago is people and labour friendly and remains open to dialogue and negotiations that will move Niger State forward.

The present administration is committed to the principle of dialogue and social bargaining for the benefit of the State, the statement added.

Efforts to get any of the officials of the Organized Labour in the state failed as their phones were not reachable.