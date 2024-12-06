Niger Govt Inherited Gratuity Liabilities Drop By N4bn – Commissioner

Share

The Niger State government has swiftly refuted an online media report that claimed the pension debt of the Government has risen to twenty-eight billion naira (N28 billion).

While reacting to the Online publication, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman said that the State’s Gratuity liabilities inherited have dropped by N4 Billion.

According to her “the accumulated gratuity arrears has significantly reduced since the emergence of the current administration under Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.”

While describing the allegation as baseless and unfounded, aiming to tarnish the good name of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Hon. Mamman told our Correspondent that, so far, eight payments have been made, with each batch totalling five hundred million naira, bringing the total to four billion Naira.

She said, “It is important to note that the current administration cleared outstanding gratuity payments for retirees from 2011 to 2016, amounting to four billion naira (N4 billion) and this has significantly reduced the accumulated gratuity arrears.

She said contrary to claims made by the Online media platform, a review of the Niger State audit report for the 2023 financial year has shown that the state government under Governor Umar Bago owes N28 billion in pension arrears, an increase from the N10.5 billion recorded in 2022.

The state government spokesperson while refuting the allegations, stated that “the current administration inherited a total liability of N29,387,887,590.42 as of May 2023.

“The Pension Board has already paid four billion naira out of this liability, as payments commenced on July 24, 2024.”

While urging the Media to conduct thorough investigations before publishing to avoid misleading the public on pension matters, the Director General of the Pension Board, Alhaji Nasiru Saidu Namaska disclosed that pensioners in the state are satisfied with the commencement of gratuity payments.

He added that “in eight tranches, the sum of N500 million was paid making it N4 billion, and the temporary halt in gratuity payments is due to unforeseen circumstances and I can assure you that payments would resume soon”.

Share

Please follow and like us: