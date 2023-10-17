Niger Govt Go Revamp C Of O Structure

Niger State government has disclosed that as part of plans to ensure it achieves the urban renewal project in the state capital, it will revamp the land ownership and certificate of occupancy (C of O) structure.

Addressing Journalists on Tuesday at the government house press gallery, Commissioner for Land and Survey Barrister Maurice Magaji stated that the process will be done electronically and digitally so as to speed up and foster a good relationship between the government and the people.

Barrister Maurice disclosed that the state government is working out modalities to map the whole state so as to resolve land disputes and ownership problems as well as having first-hand information on the land mass the state acquires.

He also disclosed that machinery that would be used for the construction of roads and bridges as part of the urban renewal project of the Umaru Mohammad Bago is already on site to commence work.

He explained that the Rafin Yashi area of Minna would be the live camp for the contractors, adding that, it would boost the economic activities of the area.