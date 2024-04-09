Niger Govt Gets FG Nod To Reconstruct 90km Kontagoro-Rijau Road

Niger State Government has secured approval from the Federal Government to reconstruct the 90 kilometres of Kontagora-Rijau road project.

The Farmer Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed this when he paid a visit to the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alh. Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II at his Palace in Kontagora that the road reconstruction which will form part of his Urban Renewal Policy, would ease the movement of people and goods as well as boost socio-economic activities in the area.

The Emir of Kontagora, Alh. Muhammad Barau Mu’azu II who expressed happiness with the developmental plans of the Governor for the State, reiterated that Kontagora Emirate will continue to support his policies and programmes.

Farmer Governor Umaru Bago also Commissioned some projects in Kontagora such as the remodelled Aliyu Tahir e-library executed by the Chairman, Kontagora Local Government Council Shehu Pawa; the new Office of the Kontagora Emirate Development Initiative, a project by the Sarkin Sudan towards the economic, educational and political development of Kontagora Emirate.

Another project inaugurated by the Farmer Governor is a six-bed capacity health clinic which was built by his Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Falalu Bako Bello at the Gangaren Saggi Community in Kontagora and renamed after him.