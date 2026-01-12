Niger Govt Gazettes 6-Month Maternity Leave With Full Pay

…HoS directs MDAs to implement Gov’s approval

In line with global best practices and its resolve to provide ample time for maternal recovery, bonding with newborns, and promoting better child health, the Niger State government has gazetted the six-month maternity leave for civil servants in the state with full pay.

It should be recalled that Governor Umaru Bago had, in May 2026, approved six months maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state’s civil service and directed the Head of Service, Abubakar Sadiq Idris, to work out modalities for proper implementation of the police.

He explained that “six months maternity leave is aimed at affording women ample time to take good care of their newborns, as well as help them become more productive when they resume.

In a statement titled: “Implementation of Six Months Maternity Leave for the State Civil Servant” and made available to newsmen in Minna, the Head of Service, Abubakar Sadiq Idris said the State Executive Council has approved the Maternity Leave for the State Civil servant from three months to six months and would be in line with the government’s broader commitment to improving the well being of children and adolescents, reducing malnutrition, and achieving the sustainable development goals (SDG).

The Head of Service then gave directives to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to bring to the notice of all female staff and implement the approval of Governor Bago going forward.