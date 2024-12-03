Niger Govt Denies Bandits’ Attack On Gov Bago’s Convoy

Share

…Convoy was attacked- Media source

The Niger State Government on Tuesday described the news making the rounds in some media outlets that the convoy of the Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago was attacked by suspected bandits in Mashegu Local Government Area as baseless, false and unfounded.

According to a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, Farmer Governor has been having a smooth tour of ongoing projects across the Niger North Senatorial District since last week.

A privately owned radio station had reported that the Governor’s convoy was allegedly attacked by suspected bandits while returning from Egede community in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the media outfit, “the governor’s convoy was ambushed by the suspected criminals who opened fire sporadically on their vehicles when the convoy missed their road into bandits area in a bush, although no casualty was recorded on their part.”

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary said, “The Governor’s tour has been peaceful with no incident of any attack or threat to his safety or that of his team.

“Governor Umaru Bago has rather been enjoying a warm reception from Community members in all places visited so far.”

Bologi disclosed that Security personnel with the cooperation of local law enforcement personnel have also been resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all participants in the tour.

He further urged the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State Council, to ensure only trained Journalists are allowed to practice and those trained should also endeavour to practice within the ethics of the profession bearing in mind that as the fourth estate of the realm, they are stakeholders in nation building.

