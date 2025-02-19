Niger Govt Cracks Down On Illegal Mining, Arrests 33 Suspects

Share

Niger State Government have apprehended no fewer than 33 individuals accused of engaging in illegal mining activities that pose serious environmental and security risks.

New Telegraph reports that their arrests took place in the Gbokuchi-Kotongba area of Paikoro Local Government Area of the state during a coordinated enforcement operation.

The operation, spearheaded by the Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources, was conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Forest Hunters Association.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Yunusa Nahauni, led the raid, emphasizing the government’s commitment to tackling unauthorized mining.

Reports indicate that the arrested individuals had been unlawfully extracting minerals from land that belongs to another company for over ten years.

Community members expressed frustration over the long-standing illegal activities and their impact on local resources.

Nahauni criticized local leaders, including the village head and elders, for their inaction despite being aware of the ongoing mining operations.

He reiterated Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s directive to halt all unauthorized mining due to security concerns and warned that violators would face legal consequences.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities, stressing that the government is determined to sanitize the mining sector.

“We cannot afford to be complacent. The state government has a clear vision to sanitize the mining sector, and we will continue to take proactive steps to expose those hiding under the guise of mining while engaging in illegal activities,” Nahauni stated.

Additionally, he raised alarms over the presence of undocumented foreign miners in the area, questioning how they managed to gain entry into the state undetected.

He called on the Nigeria Immigration Service to investigate possible entry routes and tighten security measures.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve, Nahauni made it clear that the fight against illegal mining will continue unabated, urging communities to collaborate in safeguarding the state’s mineral resources.

