Niger Govt Concludes Plans To Recruit CRK Teachers

Following calls by various pressure groups to inculcate morals amongst youths, the Governor of Niger state, Hon. Umar Bago on Friday disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to recruit Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) teachers in all public schools across the state.

Governor Bago also disclosed at the biennial convention of the North Central zone of the Women Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in Minna that his government will partner with Women to fight drug abuse among youths in the state.

Governor Bago who was represented by Hon. Jonathan Vatsa said religious studies in schools is one of the best ways to help arrest social vices in the society.

According to him “the government has concluded arrangements to recruit CRK teachers across the state. We have asked the leadership of CAN in the state to come up with modalities because we want the best for our children.

“We all know that religious teachings in schools can help to reshape the lives of our children. We are faced with drug abuse, youth restiveness, thuggery and other social vices.”

He however decried the increasing level of drug abuse among youths, adding that women need to do more to nurture and guide their children/wards against drug abuse so that they can become useful members of society.

Accordingly, he said, “In view of this development, the state government have decided to partner with the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, (PCN) to combat the menace in the state.”

In her welcome address, the State Chairperson of WOWICAN, Deaconess Deborah Gana said, despite the challenging economy, the Niger state chapter of WOWICAN was able to visit sick persons in the Hospitals, mothers who just gave birth and even to those who lost their babies.

She added that “we also reached out to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various camps, where we donated and distributed clothing, monetary and food items which include bags of Rice, Maize, Beans, cartons of noodles, Groundnut oil, watched of seasoning, salt”.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of awards to deserving individuals within the zone.