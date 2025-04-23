Niger Govt Clarifies Curfew As Security Measure

Share

The Niger State Government has reassured residents that the recently imposed curfew on the operations of motorcycles and commercial tricycles (commonly known as keke Napep) is a security-driven measure aimed at curbing rising criminal activity, and not a punitive action against law-abiding citizens.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Minna by the Special Adviser on Print Media to the Governor, Aisha Wakaso, the government explained that the decision follows an alarming spike in violence perpetrated by organized groups using motorcycles and tricycles to evade law enforcement.

“Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago fully understands the inconvenience this temporary restriction may cause to hardworking citizens. However, the protection of lives and property remains the administration’s top priority,” Wakaso stated.

She noted that over the past six days, parts of the state capital have witnessed coordinated attacks by youths—believed to be between the ages of 13 and 22—who form loosely organized gangs with cult-like behavior.

These individuals, she said, have leveraged the speed and flexibility of motorcycles and tricycles to move swiftly between locations, launch attacks, and escape apprehension.

“If these boys are not restricted, they can carry out criminal activities in one part of town and vanish into another within minutes,” Wakaso added. “This operational advantage significantly hampers the efforts of security agencies to make timely arrests and disrupt their networks.”

The government emphasized that the curfew, though temporary, is a vital step in dismantling these emerging threats before they take deeper root in the society.

Wakaso also raised concerns about a growing visual identity among the suspected gang members, who reportedly adopt a distinctive hairstyle—dreadlocks at the front and shaved backs—as a marker of affiliation.

She clarified that security agencies have been instructed to monitor this trend, not to criminalize hairstyles, but to aid in the identification of potential suspects based on credible intelligence.

“This is not a blanket profiling of any fashion choice, but a proactive surveillance effort guided by ongoing security assessments,” she said.

The statement appealed to citizens to remain supportive of the government’s efforts to restore peace and security, urging patience and collective resolve in tackling the threat.

“The curfew is a necessary sacrifice to safeguard our communities. If we fail to act now, these criminal elements will become more brazen and entrenched,” Wakaso warned.

“The lives of our people are far more valuable than the temporary disruptions this policy may cause.”

The Niger State Government reiterated its commitment to reviewing the curfew as the security situation improves and assured residents of continued support to legitimate businesses and daily activities in a safer environment.

