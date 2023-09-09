Niger Govt Bows to Pressure, To Recruit CRK Teachers

Niger State Governor, Hon. Umar Bago on Friday disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to recruit Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) teachers in all public schools across the state.

Governor Bago disclosed this at the biennial convention of the North Central zone of Women Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in Minna, the state capital.

The decision is as a result of pressure from several groups that CRK teachers have been emcipline amongst youths in the state.

Addressing those present at the event, the governor stated that his government will partner with women to fight drug abuse among youths in the state. Governor Bago who was represented by a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa said religious studies in schools is one of the best ways to help arrest social vices in the society.

According to the governor, “The government has concluded arrangements to recruit CRK teachers across the state. We have asked the leadership of CAN in the state to come up with modalities because we want the best for our children.