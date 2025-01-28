Share

The Executive Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on governors across Nigeria to rally behind the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in combatting human trafficking and violence against persons nationwide.

Governor Bago made this plea during a strategic meeting with the management of NAPTIP, led by Director General Binta Adamu Bello, at the Niger State Liaison Office in Abuja.

A statement issued and signed by the Information Officer of NAPTIP, Mr. Vincent Adeoye stated that the governor emphasized the critical need for collaborative efforts among state and non-state actors at sub-national levels to effectively address these pressing issues.

“The focus on violence against persons and trafficking in persons is paramount, particularly in Northern Nigeria where we face challenges like out-of-school children, domestic violence, and gender-based violence exacerbated by regional insecurity,” Governor Bago stated.

He commended the achievements of Director General Bello and announced significant support for the establishment of NAPTIP’s Niger State Command.

“We are offering land with a Certificate of Occupancy for the immediate commencement of operations.

“We aim for the Command to be operational as early as February, providing temporary accommodation if necessary,” Governor Bago affirmed.

Director General Bello underscored the importance of NAPTIP’s presence in Niger State to enhance collaboration with local authorities and communities in preventing trafficking, supporting victims, and prosecuting offenders.

She highlighted the prevalence of cases such as child trafficking and domestic servitude within the region.

Expressing gratitude for Governor Bago’s swift commitment, Director General Bello urged other state governments to follow suit in supporting NAPTIP’s mandates.

In attendance at the meeting were members of the Niger State Executive Council and senior officials from NAPTIP.

