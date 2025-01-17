Niger Gov To Earmark $2bn For Poultry Farm In Bosso

Share

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has announced that a two billion dollars ($2 billion) poultry will be constructed in Bosso Local Government Area.

He made this disclosure on Friday in Maikunkele, headquarters of the Bosso local government area during his engagement with stakeholders of the area in continuation of his Statewide project monitoring.

He said the construction of the poultry is in line with the livestock development initiative of the Federal Government, adding that the Niger State government will be a pilot State.

While enumerating the numerous ongoing road projects in Bosso local area, the Governor called on those whose properties are affected by the road construction to be understanding and reassured them of full compensation.

The farmer Governor, who observed the increasing population in the Bosso local government area, said a General Hospital will be built, to decongest the one in Minna and that the issue of electricity in Kodo will be looked into with a view to fixing it.

He applauded the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, for his good work for the people of his constituency.

The farmer Governor revealed that a mini stadium, and skills acquisition centre will be constructed by the Senator in the Bosso Local Government Area and that 20 people from the Council will benefit from his Scholarship to Singapore.

He also appreciated the Member representing Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency, Baraje Yusuf Kure, for his support of the developmental strides of his administration.

Also speaking at the gathering, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, called for the continuous support of the people of Bosso local government and assured them of the commitment of the Bago-led administration in meeting their aspirations.

Niger East Senator, Mohammed Sani Musa in his remarks, commended the farmer Governor emphasizing that the administration of Bago has given priority to the people of the Bosso local government area, especially in terms of its Agricultural policy as the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone which would create direct and indirect jobs, falls within the Council area.

Member representing Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency, Baraje Yusuf Kure said he will support the efforts of the State government with the sum of N1 billion, and provide fertilizer and other farm inputs to farmers to improve agricultural productivity.

In their separate remarks, a Member, representing Bosso at the State Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman Gomna, Chairman of Bosso local government area, Ladidi Rakiya Bawa Bosso, appreciated the farmer Governor for the people-oriented projects he is executing in the local government area and beyond.

They, however, appealed for the rehabilitation of the Bosso dam for improved water supply, more roads within the local government, a feeder road from Garatu to Beji, and the appointment of 2 Permanent Secretaries among others and assured him of the continued support of the people of Bosso to his administration.

The title of Dan Malikin Bosso was conferred on the farmer Governor by the Hakimin Bosso, Alh. Adamu Lakka in recognition of his concern for the people of the local government area.

Share

Please follow and like us: