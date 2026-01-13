Niger Gov Tasks Renewed Hope Ambassadors To Deliver State For Tinubu

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has charged members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the state to actively reach out to Nigerians and address issues affecting them.

Governor Bago made the remarks when he received members of the group, led by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Nma Kolo, describing the initiative as a noble idea of President Bola Tinubu.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors is a strategic national outreach framework launched by President Tinubu to educate Nigerians on federal government reforms and opportunities under his administration.

“The formation of this group is the nucleus of the 2027 presidential APC campaign,” Bago said. “You were carefully selected based on your track records, and I urge you all to work assiduously in reaching out to the people extensively.” He assured the group that resources would be deployed to support their problem-solving efforts.

Governor Bago further explained that the group operates independently of the APC party structure, but will work with the party to gather vital information that can boost support for President Tinubu. At the state level, the group is mandated to appoint Local Government Coordinators, who will in turn select Ward and Unit Coordinators to ensure effective outreach.

To support their activities, the governor directed the acquisition of an office building for the group and presented a bus and a Prado SUV to aid their operations.

In response, State Coordinator Alhaji Nma Kolo assured Nigerlites that the group would embark on an aggressive sensitisation drive to encourage support for the continued leadership of President Tinubu.

He noted that the calibre of appointed coordinators, all proven performers, indicated a strong start for the initiative and said the group would unveil their action plan at an inaugural meeting.