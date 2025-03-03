Niger Gov Inaugurates Ward Devt Committee

Share

In order to complement the efforts of government through rural communities and improving their livelihood, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago has inaugurated the State Ward Development Committee.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman on Monday told Journalists that the Committee will ensure basic amenities are provided in rural communities and improve the economic development of Niger state.

Mamman said for the ten months, the sum of N9billion has been approved for the 274 wards in the 25 local government areas, with each ward getting the sum of N3million, making a total of over N820 million per month.

She added that the reintroduction of the project, which will last through the current administration’s tenure, will further create employment for people in rural communities, particularly artisans.

According to her, “the committee is to complement the efforts of government through rural communities by providing basic amenities such as infrastructure through the Ministries of Works, Primary Health Care through the Primary Health Care services.

Also, in education through the Ministry of Education and Niger state Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) the government will ensure portable drinking water through the Ministry of Water Resources and RUWATSAN.

The ward development project is coming 10 years after the administration of former Governor Babangida Aliyu.

The Spokesperson in the state said the Governor has directed the steering working committee to inaugurate the Local Government committee as well as the ward committee.

Responding on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Phalal Bako Mohammed

applauded the Governor for his vision to return the ward development project for inclusivity, adding that the committee shall embark on sensitization and awareness creation.

Phalal Bako Mohammed, Commissioner, Rural and Community Development, will Chair the committee and Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo, Commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, will serve as Vice Chairman

Other committee members include: State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aminu Musa Bobi; Binta Mamman, Commissioner, Information and Strategy; Ibrahim Panti, Special Adviser, Ward Development Project; and Mohammad Nma Kolo, Special Adviser, Political.

Others are Yahuza Abdullahi, Director General, Wards Relations; Iliyasu Zakari, Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Niger State; while Yakubu Mohammed Bello, mni, Permanent Secretary, Rural Development will serve as Member/Secretary.

