Niger Gov Inaugurates Medical Facilities

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has inaugurated remodelled medical facilities at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital.

The facilities to boost tertiary health services to world-class standards have 60-bed portable cabins, an accident and emergency unit, an intensive care unit, a radio-diagnostic suite housing a mammogram, MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and other scanning rooms, among other wings.

Bago said the facilities are a demonstration of his administration’s deliberate efforts to provide world-class medical services in line with the New Niger Agenda.

He said: “These investments are not just about infrastructure but about providing quality healthcare to the people to save lives.”

While highlighting some achievements recorded in the health sector under the present administration, the farmer governor reaffirmed a sustained commitment to quality healthcare that is within reach of every citizen of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Murtala Bagana, pointed out that the remodelled facilities will strengthen medical value retention within the state by reducing outward medical tourism and providing advanced care locally.