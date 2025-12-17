Niger Gov Fires 30 Aides

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago yesterday fired his 30 special advisers. In a statement, his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim said the decision was to restructure governance.

He said the governor announced this during his maiden Council meeting with his newly sworn-in commissioners at Government House.

Bologi said the termination of the special advisers was to allow the governor to rejig and reposition their portfolios with a view to making them more effective and efficient in line with his New Niger agenda.

He said the governor appreciated them for their sacrifices and contributions towards the success of his administration and wished them well in their future endeavours.