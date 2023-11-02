Niger Gov Charges LG Chairmen To Stay Focus

The Governor of Niger State, Muhammad Umar Bago urged the 25 Local Government Chairmen of the State to stay focused in order not to hinder the progress in their respective areas.

The Governor made the appeal at a retreat organized by the State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for council chairmen with the theme ‘Empowering Local Government Leaders for Sustainable Development; Strategies, Challenges and Opportunities’, at the State Liaison Office in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Bago noted that LGs especially those in rural areas should capitalize on their comparative advantages by focusing on agriculture and its value chain while pointing out their potential for generating income through agricultural-related activities.

READ ALSO:

Earlier, the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftain Affairs, Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo, said the retreat was organized to improve the capacity and enhance effective service delivery of the LG chairmen in the state.

According to him, “The retreat is aimed at providing a valuable and transformative experience for the council chairmen, explicitly focusing on empowering them as leaders to promote sustainable development at the grassroot levels.

” It will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge, building capacities, and establishing networks, enabling the council chairpersons to enhance their leadership abilities and make meaningful contributions to the development of Niger State.”