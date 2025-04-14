Niger Gov Blames Poor Moral Training For Thuggery

Share

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has blamed the rising cases of thuggery and youth restiveness in parts of the state on a lack of proper moral training.

He said this when he declared open this year’s Nupe Christian Fellowship International (NCFI) Conference at the Church of St. John Bida.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Public and Private Partnership (PPP) Jonathan Vatsa, said religious institutions had a crucial task in bridging the gap in the moral training of youths.

Bago, who donated N10 millionto the body, said the reintroduction of the teaching of both Christians Religion Studies (CRS) and the Islamic Religious Studies (IRS) to public schools in the state was a deliberate step by his administration to encourage good moral training and inculcate the fear of God in youths.

He said: “My administration recognizes the importance of teaching of religious studies in our public schools, I know it helps in moulding and shaping the lives of our youths.”

