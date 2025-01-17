Niger Gov Abolishes PTA Fees In Public Schools

Share

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago yesterday warned heads of public primary and secondary schools against collecting Parent–Teacher Association (PTA) feee from pupils.

According to him, warning that any defaulter will face strict sanctions. Bago said these during an official visit to Sarkin Pawa in the Munya Local Government Area as part of his inspection of ongong projects in the area.

He said the state government had taken over the responsibility of PTA payments for all children in public schools. The governor said: “Headmasters and principals in public schools must desist from collecting PTA fees from pupils.

Any school official found violating this directive will be appropriately sanctioned.” Bago said a lack of uniforms should not deter any child from attending school.

He said: “Any child who cannot afford school uniform be allowed to dressed in mufti. “Allow your children to go to school, even if they don’t have uniforms.

“School unifor ms should not be a barrier. Any teacher who sends a child home for not wearing a uniform should be reported, and such a teacher will be removed from the school.”

