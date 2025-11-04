Niger Gets Football Lift As FIFA Builds Two New Mini-Pitches

The West African country of Niger witnessed a historic moment in its football history after the global soccer governing body, FIFA, on Friday inaugurated two mini-pitches as part of the FIFA Arenas project.

The two pitches situated at the CES 22 Talladje and CES 9 Harobanda primary school, both in the capital Niamey, ensure that Niger becomes one of the 11 Member Associations to benefit from the initiative, which has one of the key projects under the FIFA Forward program.

The ultramodern sustainable facilities will provide students with a safe and inspiring space to hone their football skills, giving a ray of hope to about 10000 youth in communities within the two schools.

The project is expected to have a positive impact and allow youth from surrounding communities to play football in ideal conditions, promoting social inclusion, personal growth, and passion for sport.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has cited the project as a watershed moment for football development in the West African country.

“Congratulations to the Nigerien Football Federation (FENIFOOT). You are part of our Starting 11—the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate their own FIFA Arena mini-pitches. You are contributing to a project capable of changing the lives of millions of children,” Infantino said.