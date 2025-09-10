Niger Foods Seek More Land For Farm Expansion

The Niger State government has called on traditional leaders to provide access to arable land for agricultural development in their communities.

Making this call, the Chairman of Niger Foods Security System and Logistics Company Limited, Sammy Adigun, called on traditional and community leaders in the state to play active roles in sensitising their people on the vision and opportunities of the Niger Foods initiatives.

Adigun said during an interface with the Hakimi of Akare district and their village heads that there is a need for collective support in mobilising farmers and providing access to arable land for agricultural development.

According to him, “Niger Foods is committed to equipping farmers with modern tools, skills, and resources to boost food production and create wealth for rural households.

“The company’s agribusiness model is designed to add value to the efforts of smallholder farmers by improving access to mechanisation, quality inputs, and markets.

“Agriculture is at the heart of Niger state’s prosperity, but for us to fully unlock its potential, communities must key into our vision. We need farmlands, we need farmers, and we need leaders like you to help us mobilise and enlighten the people.”

He further disclosed that Niger Foods will continue to provide support for farmers.

Speaking, Hakimi of Akare, Alhaji Ibrahim Babangida pledged his community’s full cooperation, adding that “the people of Akare are eager to participate in programs that promise to improve food security and create wealth”.