Niger Flood: Tinubu Directs NEMA To Speed Up Rescue Operation

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre following the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which claimed over 150 lives and displaced more than 3,000 families.

President Tinubu gave this matching order in a press statement issued on his official X handle after receiving reports on the scale of the disaster.

In the statement, Tinubu expressed grief over the incident and promised a swift and compassionate federal response to support the affected communities.

The president confirmed that relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed to the disaster zone without delay.

The Federal agencies, including NEMA, have been mobilised in coordination with the Niger State Government to intensify rescue efforts and provide life-saving aid.

The President further directed security agencies to support the emergency response teams, stressing the federal government’s commitment to ensuring that lives are saved and dignity restored in the wake of the disaster.

In concluding his statement, Tinubu condoled the bereaved families and the people of Niger State and called on all Nigerians to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers

The President wrote, “Upon receiving initial reports, I immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. I have also been briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government’s efforts.

“We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of.

“I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity”.

