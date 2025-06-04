Niger Flood: Tinubu Approves Release Of N2bn, 20 Trucks Of Rice For Victims

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the immediate release of ₦2 billion for the reconstruction of all houses affected by the flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this during a visit to Mokwa, following the devastating flood that destroyed lives and property, and left hundreds displaced.

READ ALSO

The Vice President also said the President appeove the immediate release of 20 trucks of rice to be delivered to the victims.

Assuring that Tinubu’s heart is with the people, Shettima said that all the issues affecting the people would be addressed.

According to him, Tinubu has also directed that the affected bridges in the area be repaired immediately.

Shettima also stated that the President had also directed the immediate rehabilitation of drainages in Mokwa town.

Share