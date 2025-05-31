Niger Flood: NEMA Delivers Relief Materials To Displaced Victims

Share

Following the devastating flood that hit the Kpege area of Mokwa in Niger State, on Thursday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered essential relief items to provide immediate support to those displaced by the disaster.

The Director General of NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, made this disclosure in a signed statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

In response to the disaster, NEMA disclosed that it has activated its Minna Operations Office and deployed additional technical personnel and equipment from its Headquarters in Abuja, including the Director of Search and Rescue, to bolster ongoing operations.

According to Umar, the intervention is part of a swift and comprehensive response by NEMA to the unprecedented flood, which has tragically claimed some lives, damaged homes, and affected livelihoods.

Umar noted that based on an on-site assessment conducted on Friday by the NEMA team led by her, no fewer than 100 bodies have so far been recovered as search and rescue operations continue.

She added that the epicentres of the disaster have been identified as the Unguwan Hausawa and Tiffin Maza neighbourhoods, both located within Mokwa township.

NEMA added that its Search and Rescue Teams from the Minna Operations Office and NEMA Headquarters, Abuja, remain on the ground to support ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Red Cross and local volunteers.

It added that equipment deployed includes a Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance, Rapid Intervention Vehicles, as well as Mobile Water Treatment and Extrication units

“It is important to put on record and commend the tireless efforts of the rescue teams, including personnel from NEMA, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society, local volunteers, and divers, for their dedication in rescuing trapped individuals and recovering the bodies of those who drowned.

“Security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Military Disaster Response Units (DRUs) from the nearby Kainji military formation are also on site, supporting life-saving operations and ensuring the safety of survivors, emergency responders, and the general public through effective crowd control and security management.

“Emergency relief efforts are also ongoing. NEMA has deployed assorted food items, household utensils, and tents for temporary shelter. The agency’s mobile water treatment equipment is also providing clean drinking water to affected communities.

“The list of delivered relief materials was officially presented to the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, at the disaster site. These items include essential food and non-food supplies to support displaced persons,” the statement said.

