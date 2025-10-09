Niger Flags Off Integrated Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Niger State Government has officially flagged off the Integrated Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign targeting children aged 9 months to 14 years across the state’s 25 local government areas.

The flag-off ceremony, held in Bida, was performed by the wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Umar Bago, who emphasized the need to protect children from preventable diseases.

She described measles and rubella as major health threats to young children and urged mothers and caregivers to visit the nearest vaccination centres to ensure that no child is left behind.

“Every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy. I appeal to all mothers and caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure their children are vaccinated,” she said.

In his goodwill message, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, described the campaign as a major milestone in the state’s health sector.

He called on parents to turn out en masse for the exercise, assuring them that the vaccines are safe and vital for disease prevention.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our children benefit from this important exercise. The vaccine is good for our children and does not in any way affect their growth or development,” the monarch stated.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Imam, explained that the goal of the campaign is to vaccinate all eligible children to reduce maternal, morbidity, and mortality rates in the state.

He noted that the exercise will cover all 274 wards across the state and will also include the administration of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), malaria preventive treatment, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, and other routine immunizations.

Dr. Imam added that the state government has provided all necessary resources to ensure the campaign’s success.

In her goodwill message, the Chief of the Kaduna Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Dr. Gerida Birukila, represented by Health Specialist Dr. Ahmed Tsofo, reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting Niger State in the fight against measles and rubella.

Development partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), AFENET, and GAVI also pledged continued support for the campaign.

Highlighting the ceremony was the symbolic administration of vaccine doses to children by the wife of the Governor and the Etsu Nupe, marking the official commencement of the statewide campaign.