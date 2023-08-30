Niger Executive Council Meeting To Now Hold Via Zoom

… As Gov Bago suspends mining activities

The Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago has disclosed that in line with his agenda on the digital economy, henceforth the State Executive Council meetings will now be done via Zoom.

Governor Bago stated this on Wednesday when he presided over the enlarged inaugural State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Council chamber, government house, Minna.

While announcing that the Executive Council meetings will now be done on Zoom, Governor Bago said the Zoom meetings will be held between 8 in the morning and noon every Wednesday.

He urged the Executive Council members to remember their oath of office, tasking them to be accessible and responsibly discharge their duties without overlapping.

Furthermore, Governor Bago while disclosing that the new Ministries were created to fit into the vision and mission of his administration, announced the suspension of mining activities in the state to allow miners to be profiled as his administration would not condone illegalities.

He then asked them to come up with supplementary budgets for their Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as his administration would work strictly within the budget.