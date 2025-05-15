Niger Doles Out N822m To 274 Wards

Share

In a renewed push for inclusive grassroots development, the Niger State Government has earmarked ₦822 million for the revitalization of its Ward Development Project, targeting all 274 wards in the state.

The State Ward Development Project Steering Committee, led by the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phallalu Bako Mohammed, disclosed this during a sensitization tour of key traditional institutions in Suleja, Lapai, and Agaie Emirate Councils.

According to the commissioner, each ward will receive ₦3 million to implement community-driven projects identified by local leaders and residents.

“We are here to sensitize our royal fathers and community leaders on the state government’s renewed focus on ward-level development,” Bako said. “This initiative is designed to empower communities to take ownership of their development priorities.”

He further noted that Ward and Local Government Development Committees—comprising representatives of traditional, religious, political, and civil society groups—will be constituted to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and proper fund management.

“It will no longer be business as usual. We are committed to transparency, community participation, and delivering value for every kobo spent,” he assured.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman, commended Governor Umaru Bago for the initiative, noting that the project will particularly alleviate the burden on women—the most vulnerable in society.

“When boreholes, primary healthcare centres, and schools function effectively, productivity and socio-economic growth will improve across the state,” she said.

Traditional rulers, including the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji (Engr.) Tafida Umaru Bago III; the Emir of Agaie, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu; and the Emir of Suleja, Mallam Awal Ibrahim (represented by the Madakin Suleja, Engr. Shuibu Gani), applauded the state government’s foresight. They emphasized that true development begins at the grassroots and urged local leaders to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of projects.

They also called for strict accountability measures to protect public resources and maintain public trust.

The State Steering Committee includes senior government officials and party leaders, with Bako Mohammed as Chairman and Dr. Yakubu Mohammed, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Rural and Community Development, as Secretary.

Other members are APC State Chairman, Aminu Musa Bobi; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman; Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Nma Kolo; Alh. Yahuza Abdullahi; and representatives from local government councils.

The sensitization tour will continue in other emirates and local government areas in the coming days.

