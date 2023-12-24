Niger Delta Youths Laud Tinubu For Ensuring Peace In Rivers 

The youths of the Niger Delta have hailed President Bola Tinubu for resolving the political crisis that engulfed Rivers State.

The youths under the aegis of the Niger Delta Youth Movement(NDYM) said that Tinubu’s role in brokering peace in Rivers State was an indication that he is indeed a ‘father’ to all.

In a press release signed by the NDYM National President, Prince Boboye Peretu at the weekend, the group noted that peace was a necessity for the development of the region.

“We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating and midwifing the necessary peace in Rivers State, the headquarters of our region.

“The youths of the region under my watch shall strive to reciprocate your fatherly disposition towards us. We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to your administration”, the group said.

While pledging to mobilize the support and loyalty of youths of the region for the current administration, the NDYM assured that it would work for the success of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC.

It also promised to work with agencies of government including security organizations to ensure that the programmes and policies of government are positively implemented.

“The Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC are appreciated for their continuous support and encouragement.

“And the Movement shall reciprocate by resuming our traditional role as the mouthpiece of the commission in all their project, programme and policies as it concerns the region”, it maintained.

The NDYM further appreciated the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and governors of the Niger Delta states for engaging youths in governance as well as spreading democracy dividends to their people.

“NDYM appreciates the uncommon Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly HE, Senator Godswill Akpabio – the story of your rise from grass to grace and from grace to grace is a study in perseverance, tenacity and steadfastness and it is an inspiration to us in the region. More so, we thank members of the National Assembly for their solidarity.

“We sincerely thank Honourable (Prince) Eugene Dibiagwu, our National Patron and member representing the people of Ohaji/Egbema, Ogwuta and Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State for the regular support and encouragement.

“We thank our Royal National Patron The Amanyanabo of Okochiri kingdom, Okirika, HRM King Ateke Michael Tom (The Ambassador of Peace) for his fatherly support.

We thank our Pillar, Oba Nanka Ifeanyi (our National BOT) for his steadfast support.

“We thank the Elders Forum chairman Comrade Moses Omo-Ikirodah and Comrade Stephen Youyah, Comrade Felix Ogbonna, Allen Okiakpe, and others”, the group said.