Niger Delta Sports Festival Opens With Glitz And, Glamour

It was an exhilarating exhibition of beauty, enchantment and the wealth of cultural diversity in the Niger Delta region at the Uyo Township Stadium yesterday as the inaugural Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) was declared open by President Bola Tinubu amid a special feel of splendour and magnificence.

The President was represented by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, who charged the athletes to replicate the glitz of the festival opening ceremony in their performance during the actual competition.

In what was a gathering of personalities and participants from all walks of life, the much talked about opening ceremony lived up to its lofty billing – graced by the powers that be and embraced by cheering stadium spectators and millions of TV audiences across the globe.

In the audience were the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, representative of the Delta State Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguarivwodo, State Sports Commissioners from the nine states, members of the National Assembly and top officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

