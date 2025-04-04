Niger Delta Sports Festival, A Welcome Development –Okorodudu

Share

Former basketball star, Florence Okorodudu, who is also sister to late boxing legend, Jerry Okorodudu, has said the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival is a welcome development as the festival officially kicked off on Wednesday in Uyo.

Okorodudu, who is now into food selling after her career as a basketballer ended due to a nagging knee injury, said the festival is like a prelude to the main National Sports Festival next month.

According to her, with her business of selling food, going for various competitions has been helping her, she however expressed her disappointment as she continued to stress herself to get the job done despite her position as a former player.

“This festival is a positive development because, looking at the calendar of sporting events this year, the Niger Delta Sports Festival is scheduled to take place a month before the National Sports Festival.

I see this festival as a chance for the nine Niger Delta States to prepare for the main event in Abeokuta this May,” she said. “Currently, I sell Eba for a living. I started this about 25 years ago when I had to stop playing basketball due to a persistent knee injury.

This has been my avenue to engage in sporting activities. “While this has been beneficial for me, I want to share some personal experiences regarding the festivals I attend.

Whenever I hear about an upcoming festival, I do my research, submit my applications, and more. Unfortunately, I find that about 40% to 50% of the time, even after my efforts, I have to work hard just to get noticed by someone.

It’s disheartening because after 25 years in the sporting industry since I stopped playing actively, my name as a caterer should not be unfamiliar.

Yet, I still find myself having to push persistently to secure a position, while novices are often brought in instead. “That’s the only disappointing aspect. Otherwise, wherever there is a sporting event, as long as I am alive, I will attend to represent, whether I am called or not.”

