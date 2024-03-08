Niger Delta: SEARCH, EU, CSOs Unite On Security, Economic Empowerment for Youths

Background

Since the discovery of crude oil in 1956 in Olobiri, Bayelsa State and years later across the Niger Delta region, the region has not had it good as it has been visited with sad and pathetic tales of environmental degradation and economic deprivation of all sorts, resulting in the harvest of poor fortunes by the people. This has given birth to agitations of all sorts, leading to the state and federal governments, including private and corporate organisations as well Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) devising various means to help alleviate the sufferings of the people. It is in this context that a group known as Search for Common Ground (SEARCH), recently intervened in the region. This, of course, will not be first time that the group is digging deeper into its resources to bring succour to the people of the region. This is as the organisation on February 6, embarked on another project in the region, tagged; a community centred approach to transforming criminality and violence in the Niger Delta.

Inclusive approach

The project is among others aimed at fostering inclusive community security approach to addressing systemic drivers of violence and criminality in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state. According to the organisers, the project is also targeted at transform- ing the youths of the region and addressing the root cause of violence and criminality in the Niger Delta. It will span 18 months, and is funded by the European Union (EU), with Search for Common Ground, as the implementing arm and supported by Bayelsa State gov- ernment. Other groups like the Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta, Stakeholders Democracy Network and Academic Associate Peace Works are also partners. Speaking in Yenagoa to herald the formal launch of the project, the Head of Office and Programme Implementation Niger Delta, Yacinthe Agbdjagan, who represented Fatima Abubakar, the Country Director, disclosed that the project launch is showcasing its collective efforts together with inclusive community security approaches to address the root causes of violence and criminality in the Niger Delta.

Focus is on LGAs, and communities

The project will involve 33 local governments, of 66 communities in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivets states. In Bayelsa State, the local governments to be captured, according to the representatives of Search for Common Ground, are all the local governments while in Delta State Bomadi, Burutu, Udu, Ughelli North, Uwie, Isoko North, Ndokwa East, Warri West, Ethiop East, Sapele, Warri South and Warri North are to be covered. In Rivers State, the Search for Common Ground stated that it will cover about 13 LGAs, these include; Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku Toru, Asari Toru, Andoni, and Emo- hua. The project which the organisers disclosed will gulp about 6.5 million Euros will be used to foster collaboration within communities to address social exclusion, economic challenges and environmental degradation.

This is as Agbdjagan said, “This 18-month project, which is funded by the European Union, will be implemented in 33 local governments areas and 66 communities in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States. While all the eight local governments in Bayelsa are beneficiaries of the project, 12 and 13 local governments in Delta and Rivets states respectively, will benefit. ‘‘The project will also leverage on culture based approach to bridge the divides and foster social cohesion among communities, support initiatives that utilise creative expression to promote unity and understanding. “Also, the project will facilitate policy change at local, state, regional, national and international levels to institutionalise community centred security approach and collaborate with policy makers to integrate these approaches into broader regional strategies for sustained impact.’’

Also explaining what the project is all about, Anisettus Atabo, who is the Project Manager, stated that the project will be undertaken using two approaches; soft skill and physical economic empowerment. He stated, “The good thing about the project is that it is not only going to centre on soft skill training only, we will be engaging youths on livelihood and economic empowerment through various skills training that must be economically viable within the community. “The project will be establishing early response systems with our structured security agencies where we will be working very closely with the police to set up an early warning response system. We will be conducting training for civil society organisations, journalists, youths, and security agencies while our fourth objective centres around policy drive and change.

On the issue of illegal refinery (Known as Kpo fire), which is fast becoming a menace in the region, he noted, “We are very deliberate about the issue of Kpo fire in the region and it also speaks strongly to part of the work that we will be conducting, which is also one of the reasons we have economic empowerment ‘‘Whether we like it or not, one of the reasons why our youths go into Kpo fire is because of economic reasons and idleness, so we felt that with the economic empowerment, which might not be that sufficient in providing what Kpo fire will provide but we feel that it will enhance behavioural change. “We feel that if we are able to engage and change their perceptions and make them understand that this other side of healthy living, which is to do decent jobs, that is not too life threatening, we would have achieved something.

Policy change and review

“We will be engaging on policy changing and reviews and where necessary policy enactment. We will be carrying out Niger Delta dialogue. We know that some of the actors in this history of Kpo fire are beyond Nigeria. ‘‘So there is also a global dialogue that Academic Associate Peace Works will be organising. And one of the things that we intend to achieve from those dialogues are advocacy issues. The issue of development of policies that will either streamline Kpo fire into our normal oil refining system of Kpo fire business. Once such comes strongly from the dialogue, we will raise and push it because it is something that has been on the pipeline. “We want to work with the people through the people. We are optimistic that over time, we will be able to build structure, people and systems in these communities that will take this message beyond the 18 months.

Other partners

Speaking for Academic Associate Peace Works, one of the partners, Jeremiah Utavie said, “We are here with Bayelsa State to ensure that we have peace. We are hoping that Bayelsans will work with us and we hope that Bayelsa State government will give us the support to ensure that this project becomes a success. And with this project we will be able to transform Bayelsa. While David Udofia of Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta, declared, “We are in this project and we are going to work with our partners to keep peace in Bayelsa State. We are going to make valuable contributions especially in the area of early warning and early response. We look forward to a great collaboration with Bayelsa State.’’ Stakeholders Democracy Network representative, Samuel Agbolahan said, “We seek for your collaboration and unity to ensure that youths embrace this project.

We are very hopeful that this project will achieve its aims. Advising the funders of the project, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo Agada IV, the Ibe Nanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Bayelsa State, advised that to ensure that peace reigns in the Niger Delta region, all the relevant stakeholders should ensure that no stolen crude goes to any of the European Union countries. The traditional ruler, who is also the chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Ruler’s Council, disclosed that about 90% of crude stolen from the Niger Delta region is taken to both Europe and America, adding that even the ships used are foreign made. He also advised that original petroleum products should be made available and at an affordable price to stop Kpo fire or adulterated products from selling.

‘‘I want to draw the earnest attention of all the parties involved that it seems that you didn’t let the European Union know properly what is responsible for this criminality we are talking about. Looking at your brochure you have established that over 400, 000 barrels of crude oil are stolen that runs into trillions of Naira yearly. “Let me tell you for free that 90% of the stolen crude is taken to Europe and America and all the ships used in stealing crude, there is none that is made in Nigeria. They are all foreign made, so the European Union knows about it. “If you want to ascertain peace in the Niger Delta, what we need to do is for the European Union to ensure that no stolen crude goes to their union countries. If that is done it now becomes easier. We cannot continue to do cosmetics.

Yes, you are recording successes in your various programmes, but to solve the problem, is there petroleum products out there? “Can you go out and get petroleum at a good price? If we had, nobody will buy fake products from any Kpo fire seller. The reason is that there is no well distilled petroleum at affordable price, so that means that the market for counterfeiting will continue. “So if the message will reach the European Union properly, they will ensure that things are done in a more proper way than this one that looks like you are mopping the floor when the roof is leaking.

Niger Delta neglected

Speaking earlier, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri had regretted that the Niger Delta region has long been plagued by the twin challenges of limited opportunities, which breeds frustration and grows into criminality. Represented by the Secretary to State Government, Gideon Ekeowie, he said that these challenges have hindered the growth and development of the communities and created a climate of fear and insecurity. The governor, however, expressed appreciation to the European Union for funding the project, adding that, “It is disheartening to witness the loss of lives, destruction of property and disruption of economic activities as a result of these challenges. “Whereas, this may appear to be a small addition, it could have major implications in implementation. This is because attempts at transforming criminality and violence, which are not intrinsically linked to the sustainable prosperity of the Niger Delta, will not ensure the sustainable prosperity of Nigeria, the West Africa sub-region and to some degree, the world at large,’’ he declared.