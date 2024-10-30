Niger Delta Ministry: Frank Urges Tinubu To Reverse Decision

Share

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta and return to the status quo in the interest of peace.

Frank, who warned against “impending cataclysmic upheavals that may result from this obnoxious action,” described the President’s decision on the Niger Delta Ministry as “hasty and biased” without due consideration to the history, purpose, symbolism and significance of the ministry.

He recalled that the ministry was created by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as a child of necessity to help rev up economic development of the Niger Delta region by carrying out focused critical interventions to revitalise the degraded eco-system occasioned by long years of oil exploration and production.

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, further recalled that since its creation, incidences of youth restiveness and damage to oil installations, which are germane to the economic survival of the country have been reduced to the barest minimum. He wondered why the President would choose to increase the economic and social burdens of Niger Deltans instead of lightening them.

His words: “The President took this overly biased and hasty decision to scrap a ministry which hitherto symbolised integration, hope, economic and environmental wellbeing of the people of Niger Deltans whose resources are being continuously exploited to service other regions, the devastating environmental impact on the people notwithstanding.

“It is obvious that this biased highly discriminatory, oppressive decision was taken without any iota dialogue with or regard for the leaders and people of the Niger Delta Region and we call on the President to urgently reverse this kneejerk decision and restore the Ministry in the interest of peace, economic wellbeing of the federation and survival and sustainability of the people of the region.

“We dare say that the development of Niger Delta as the goose that lays the golden egg and too critical to be subsumed under the Ministry of Regional Development where it would obviously be starved of attention due to political exigencies in favour of other regions.

“Is it not suspicious that President Tinubu created a Ministry of Livestock Development to appease and curtail the incidences of farmers/ Herders crisis in the North, but chose abolish a Ministry created to solve youth restiveness and incessant crises and agitations for resource control in the Niger Delta?”

“Is it unfortunate that the President has chosen to disdain and disrespect and victimise the Niger Delta people by treating them like an outcast, not minding that it is the region that creates the greater percentage of the nation’s commonwealth.

“How have the people of Niger Delta region and their illustrious leaders offended the President to warrant this fiat reversal of their fortunes and symbol of belongingness? “We believe it is not too late for the President to press the undo button capable of saving the region from impending cataclysmic upheavals that may result from this obnoxious action.

“It is important to note that the Ministry was born out of negotiation and any subsequent actions concerning ministry must be through negotiations and dialogue.

“We hereby call on the president to heed to the call of Chief E.K Clark as the leader and pride of the Niger Delta region and also the call by Alhaji Asari Dokubo who is one of his major supporters in the region, to reverse the vindictive decision immediately and call a stakeholders’ meeting for dialogue.

“Above all, the President must be prepared to take full responsibility of the actions of the Niger Delta people if and when they decide to react to this monumental injustice and victimisation.”

