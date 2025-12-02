‘Niger Delta Loses N1.65tn To Poor Implementation Of PIA’

The House of Representatives Committee on South South Development Commission has alleged that the Federal Government’s failure to activate two key funding provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act has denied the Niger Delta an estimated N1.65 trillion earmarked for environmental cleanup and the decommissioning of obsolete oil facilities since 2021.

The Committee’s Chairman, Julius Pondi, made the allegation in Abuja during an interactive session targeted to examine the continued non-implementation of the Abandonment and Decommissioning Fund and the Environmental Remediation Fund, both mandated by the PIA.

He opined that the delay was a grave breach of environmental justice and a direct threat to sustainable development in the oil-producing region. According to him, the funds were created to ensure that oil and gas companies assumed responsibility for retiring old infrastructure and restoring polluted ecosystems.

He alleged that there was the absence of clarity from industry regulators, such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The committee was presented with a report that the Abandonment and Decommissioning Fund should have accrued from, ₦850 billion to ₦1.1 trillion while the Environmental Remediation Fund should have accumulated ₦420 billion to ₦550 billion if implemented as required by law in the past four years.

Pondi said: “These funds were created to prevent the shifting of environmental liabilities to local communities. Yet, four years after the enactment of the PIA, they remain dormant, leaving farmlands polluted, rivers contaminated, fisheries depleted, and communities exposed to health hazard.

“The repeated failure to provide transparency on these funds has prompted discussions on the possible establishment of a new dedicated agency to ensure effective and accountable administration, should existing bodies continue to fall short.”