Niger Delta: HCDTS Recounts Achievements In Developing Host Communities

Since the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, the Niger Delta region has had some measure of peace and that has helped in boasting Nigeria’s oil production in it her attempt at meeting the OPEC quota.

At least the host communities now have a sense of belonging even though they have not gotten all that they wanted as it is still work in progress.

There is some respite as a result of the institution of the Trust Funds created by PIA, which host communities now benefit from. The funds are meant for both the host and the impacted communities, so nobody is left out.

However, it seems that some communities can’t asses their own funds as there are already series of litigations, with a revelation that some of the trustees are sitting on the money, which is believed to run into billions of naira.

HOSTCOM advises on viable projects

That was why in one of town hall meetings recently held in Yenagoa, host communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM), National Chairman, Benjamin Style Tamaranebi, said that it would have been a surprise, if the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) failed to provide for host communities development.

He said that such a situation would have naturally led to expression of grievances by indigenes of such communities and the agitations would have been on the rise.

Tamaranebi also pointed out that where factors of development were institutionalised as statutorily provided for in the PIA and they are effective, it would be hard for anybody to engage in militant activities to disrupt oil exploration.

“If there were massive developments in host communities, it would be win-win situation for all stakeholders including the government, oil companies and host communities.

“There exists a Trust Fund and how do you get the money? And when you get the money how do you spend the money? Therefore, we advise host communities to go for projects that will impact or transform their communities.

“I also enjoin host communities to embark on joint projects of linking roads between two communities and investing in education by giving scholarships to deserving students.

These are the kind of projects you should pursue, rather than duplication of projects and other frivolous things that are not sustainable.

“All sponsor youth empowerment and economic diversification programmes such as vocational training, entrepreneurship programme and attract investment beyond oil and gas.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on all that are trustees to come up and give account of the money received so far. If you go to communities, there is nothing to show for the amount of billions of naira collected so far by these communities.

He further noted, “If you are a trust chairman, go and tell your people that the funds have come so that disturbance will reduce in our various communities.

That will enable more oil to be pumped in our various communities so that more money will come to the communities and our communities will be transformed. “Very soon, we will be going to various communities to assess the projects and to know whether they have used the funds wisely or not.”

NUPRC: PIA key to devt

Speaking at the meeting, Sylvester Bighoro, Field Coordinator, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC representing), Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive of NUPRC, disclosed that the establishment of Petroleum Industry Act has introduced a structured and transparent framework for host community development trusts and ensuring that host communities directly benefit from upstream petroleum operations through socio economic development projects environmental management and capacity building.

According to him, “the whole essence of establishing Petroleum Industry Act is to make sure that communities in the Niger Delta prosper. Since the implementation of the PIA, the HCDTS has facilitated the incorporation of 140 HCDTS across host communities, funding of 79 HCDTS with the mandatory three per cent contributions by settlers, superintended the execution of about 192 ongoing projects by several HCDTS.

“This development has improved infrastructure and livelihoods, developed and monitored portal that enabled real-time tracking of trust activities, ensuring compliance and efficiency in the management of host community funds.

“Despite the achievements, the commission was still facing some challenges, which included governance and accountability concerns in managing HCDTS funds; delays in project execution due to bureaucratic hurdles; community grievances and stakeholders’ conflicts over representation and resource allocation.

“The success of HCTDs require collective commitment from all stakeholders. Let us use this opportunity to turn challenges into opportunities and drive sustainable, inclusive development in the Niger Delta.”

Challenges

Deputy Director, Environmental Defenders Network (EDEN), Morris Alagoa, represented by Abiye Johnson, noted that the challenges confronting the host communities especially in Rivers State are numerous, adding that they had to do with shallow and deep waters within the littoral communities that fall on oil block lines.

He also said there were communities in state that fall on the littoral line that were supposed to be on the Trust, but were not captured hence they are also clamouring to be registered in the Trust.

Johnson also said that communities within the littoral lines that were affected by profiling were also trying to make sure they were part of the shorelines.

He advised that host communities having challenges in that regard should channel their problems to the respective operators in the industry.

Also, Safa Praise Perekebina, who is the Chairman of host communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas, Bayelsa State chapter, maintained that the people were not abreast with what is going on in the petroleum industry and by extension PIA.

He said, “Our people are seriously not informed and they don’t also want to be informed. I’m ready to divulge information to those that are ready to know what is going on.

When the people are aware, agitations will reduce. “Some persons feel that it is only few person that are involved in the oil and gas sector. In as much as the oil is in our land, it is for everyone. It is only information that can transform our people.

“There is a Trust in Bayelsa State that has up to N3 billion and most of the Trust board members are not here because they know that we will unveil these things to the people.

“We have decided to liaise with Bayelsa State Ministry of Mineral Resources, non-governmental organisations and HOSTCOM to call on those people to carry the people along and implement these projects.

“We need serious collaboration because some multinational are operating in the deep offshore where the state government doesn’t even know that they are existing. Yet some Trust are yet to be funded. These companies should be held responsible and I can’t do that.

Lokpobiri urges commitment

At the meeting held at NCDMB headquarters, during the KEFFESO Stakeholders Forum, The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri urged oil producing communities in the Niger Delta region to work closely with their Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) to maximise the benefits of the three per cent funds.

Speaking at the event, with the theme; Envisioning Sustainable Community Development in Niger Delta Host Communities: Identifying Challenges and Actualising The PIA Paradigm Shift, which attracted stakeholders from the coastal communities of Koluama, Ezetu. Forupa, Fishtown, Ekeni, Sangana, Opu-Okumbiri, Okumbiribeleu and Oginibiri in Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government areas of the state, Lokpobiri said the federal government enacted the Petroleum Industry Act and set aside three per cent operational cost by oil and gas firms for host communities development so as to bring stability to the oil sector and to address the agitations occasioned by lack of development in host communities.

He, however, lamented that infighting among stakeholders in host communities has made it difficult for oil bearing communities to access the funds accruing to the HCDTs.

The minister called on host communities to work closely with the federal government and operating companies to ensure that oil and gas production are not disrupted, noting that host communities will be the eventual losers if oil and gas production are disrupted.

He said, about N300 billion which could have benefited the host communities is lying idle in the bank, “as stakeholders in different host communities are in court making it difficult for communities to benefit from these funds.’’

Lokpobiri advised communities to reciprocate the gesture of government as symbolised by the PIA by ensuring adequate protection of oil and gas industry installations.

He argued that crude oil resources only become valuable when they had been produced, hence the need for host communities to support operating companies that had deployed technology and resources for the purpose of extracting the resources.

The Minister also referenced the global clamour for energy transition and rise of renewable energy sources, emphasising the need to increase crude oil production while it is still highly sought after.

He recommended the KEFFESO model to all parts of the country that are into oil and gas, noting that when they sustain the peace they will benefit more.

“This forum is to see how host communities can maximize the benefits from the Host Communities Trust Funds as prescribed by the PIA and essentially to speak to them about taking ownership of oil and gas assets that are located in their communities.

“What you get is based on what the companies produce and sell to the market,” with the implication that vandalism of facilities and disruption of production would mean reduced or no allocation for a period.

“If you want to get more money then you have to work with opera – tors, you have to work with relevant security agencies and with other stakeholders to secure oil and gas productions.’’

NCDMB commits to implementation

In his goodwill message at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Omotsola Ogbe restated the commitment of the board to leverage on the provision of the NOGIC Act.

Represented by the board’s Director of Legal Services, Natboth Onyesoh, the Executive Secretary lauded the KEFFESO Host Community Development Trust, First E & P and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources and Oil for the initiative. He said the advent of the PIA, which has provided; “succinct leg.

