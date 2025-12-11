New Telegraph

December 11, 2025
Niger Delta Games Set For 2,500 Athletes In 14 Sports As States Get Equal Slots

Preparations for the 2026 Niger Delta Games have entered an advanced stage, with organisers confirming that all participating states will present an equal number of athletes as the event targets a total of 2,500 competitors across 14 sports.

The Co-Chairman of the Games, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, made this known during a media parley in Lagos yesterday, where he outlined key plans for the second edition of the regional sports fiesta scheduled for February next year.

Ikpokpo explained that each of the nine states in the Niger Delta region will register 270 athletes for the Games.

He added that the organisers are focused on strengthening talent development by ensuring that competition opportunities reach young sportsmen and women across the region.

“We want to build on last year’s achievements, and each participating state will submit a list of 270 athletes,” he said. “Our vision is to help the states discover, nurture, and develop their own talents. The Niger Delta has great potential, and we want to give young people a platform to grow.”

