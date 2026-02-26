Niger `Delta Games: Five Athletes Disqualified For Age Cheating, Others

No fewer than five athletes have been disqualified from the ongoing Niger Delta Games following investigations into eligibility violations, including age falsification and state-oforigin infractions.

Details contained in the official protest report revealed that Otunla Kolade Israel of Edo State was disqualified from the swimming event and stripped of all his medals after his National Identification Number (NIN) identified him as being from Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The swimmer had clinched five gold medals and one silver, all of which have now been withdrawn. In the handball event, John Vera and Ayimba Maria, both representing Bayelsa State, were disqualified for age-related irregularities.

Documentation presented during the review reportedly showed that the duo exceeded the age limit for their category. Similarly, G o o d n e s s Ekunke was removed from the chess competition after discrepancies were uncovered in the eligibility documents submitted for the Games.

In athletics, Okafor Adolphus, who competed for Ondo State, was also disqualified after investigations established inconsistencies concerning his declared state of origin and age. Further findings indicated that he is from Anambra State.