New Telegraph

February 19, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Niger Delta Games…

Niger Delta Games Draw Holds Today As States Arrive Benin

All athletes, officials and other functionaries of the 2nd Niger Delta Games are expected in Benin, Edo State today, even as the organisers announced that the draws will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Media Centre.

Fred Edoreh, the Project Director, said today is the official arrival date of state contingents and competition officials. “We have everything in place to receive athletes and their coaches at the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), where hostels have been made ready for them.

“We are satisfied with the facilities in the hostels, which will offer the young athletes a good experience and perhaps stimulate them to good performances,” Edoreh stated. From Enefiok Udo-Obong, Chairman of the Technical Committee for the games, emerged information that draws will essentially be for the ball games.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“There is no seeding, all states are rated equal, and the procedure for draws of individual events will be determined during a technical meeting scheduled for late Wednesday at the VIP box of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium,” explained UdoObong, Olympic gold medallist and the Technical Adviser to the Royal Saudi Arabia Athletics.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

RoLAC Commends Muruako’s Reform Drive AS FRC, BudgIT Sign MoU
Read Next

Juve Legend Del Piero Hails Osimhen In Galatasaray’s Win