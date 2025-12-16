Niger Delta Games: Cross River Poised To Raise Future Stars

Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Mr. Lawrence Itanya, has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for supporting young sportsmen and women in the region through the Niger Delta Games.

Itanya applauded the initiative while receiving the representative of Dunamis Icon Limited, the Project Consultants, and expressed the state’s readiness to take advantage of the games to identify and groom young athletes.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Apostle Prince Bassey Edet Otu, and the good people of Cross River State, I welcome you to the carnival city of Calabar.

We deeply appreciate the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Dunamis Icon for initiating an innovative platform designed to discover, nurture, and project young sporting talents from the Niger Delta region to the global stage”, Itanya said while receiving Fred Edoreh, the Project Director, who represented the Chairman of Dunamis Icon, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo KSM, at the inauguration of the State Liaison Committee on Monday.

Preparations for the games have evidently heightened as sporting facilities, including the Olympic-standard swimming pool, have been renovated.